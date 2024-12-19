Réservez une table

Ephemeral restaurant : Rose & Lulu

assiette avec une buratta acoompagnée de fruits frais, dressée sur une table dans un restaurant extérieur
serveur qui sert du vin à une table sur la terrasse du restaurant Rose & Lulu

Rose & Lulu est un restaurant éphémère situé à la lisière de la Forêt de Soignes, proposant une carte saisonnière qui met en valeur des produits frais et locaux.

Jetez un coup d'œil au menu
Benjamin Schijns et un autre chef qui dressent des assiettes dans le restaurant Rose & Lulu

La carte du restaurant est élaborée par le talentueux Benjamin Schijns (Traiteur Benjamin), en collaboration avec sa remarquable équipe, pour vous offrir une expérience culinaire unique et raffinée.

Benjamin Schijns qui râpe du zeste de citron vert sur un plat

“Quiet now,

Iconic always.”

See you on May 15

Opening Party'25